media release: In compliance with s. 19.84, Wisconsin statutes, notice is hereby given that the Wisconsin Historical Society's Historic Preservation Review Board and its committees will meet on Friday, August 19, 2022, at the Wisconsin Historical Society, 816 State Street, Madison.

Board committees will meet according to the following schedule: Architecture Committee, 10:15 a.m.; History Committee, 10:30 a.m.; and the Anthropology Committee, 10:30 a.m.

The full board will convene at 11:15 a.m. to discuss nominations of individual properties and historic districts to the State Register of Historic Places. The board will conduct its business meeting at 12:30 p.m. A complete meeting agenda appears below.

Reasonable accommodation, including the provision of informational material in an alternative format, will be provided upon request for qualified individuals with disabilities. All meetings are open to the public unless otherwise specified. Registration for viewing the meeting as a Zoom webinar is embedded in the agenda below.

For more information, contact the Wisconsin Historical Society, 816 State St., Madison, Wis. 53706, 608-264-6502.

AGENDA

Individual properties are presented only at the applicable committee meetings. See the list below to determine the committee meeting(s) where a specific nomination will be presented.

10:15-11:15 AM Architecture Committee (AR), Murphy Board Room, Room 318

Zoom Link https://wihist.org/WIRB-AR

Franklin E. and Eva E. Keefe House, Black River Falls, Jackson County (AR)

Madison Saddlery Company, Madison, Dane County (AR)

Palm Tree Road Bridge, Town of Marshfield, Fond du Lac County (AR)

10:30-11:15 AM Anthropology Committee (AN), Conference Room, Room 437

Zoom Link https://wihist.org/WIRB-AN

Sidney O Neff Shipwreck (Steambarge), Marinette, Marinette County (AN)

10:30-11:15 AM History Committee (H), Sellery Room, First Floor

Zoom Link https://wihist.org/WIRB-H

Ruth St. John and John Dunham West House and Gardens, Manitowoc, Manitowoc County (H)

Filer and Stowell Company Complex, Milwaukee, Milwaukee County (H)

11:15 AM-12:00 FULL REVIEW BOARD MEETING, Murphy Board Room, Room 318

Zoom Link https://wihist.org/WIRB

Committees provide recommendations on individual properties for consideration by the Review Board.

Historic Districts are presented to the board; the board votes on both individual properties and districts.

Individual Nominations (Action on Individual Nominations)

Franklin E. and Eva E. Keefe House, Black River Falls, Jackson County (AR)

Madison Saddlery Company, Madison, Dane County (AR)

Palm Tree Road Bridge, Town of Marshfield, Fond du Lac County (AR)

Sidney O Neff Shipwreck (Steambarge), Marinette, Marinette County (AN)

Ruth St. John and John Dunham West House and Gardens, Manitowoc, Manitowoc County (H)

Filer and Stowell Company Complex, Milwaukee, Milwaukee County (H)

PRESENTATION OF INDIVIDUAL PROPERTY CERTIFICATES

Historic Districts (Presentation and Action on District Nominations): None

12:00 – 12:30 PM LUNCH BREAK FOR BOARD MEMBERS, Murphy Board Room, Room 318

12:30 PM - REVIEW BOARD BUSINESS MEETING, Murphy Board Room, Room 318

Call to order

Minutes of Review Board Meeting on May 19, 2022

Report by Chairperson Wolter

Reports by SHPO and Staff

Adjournment

*All meetings are open to the Public*

*** Action may be taken on any item listed on the agenda***