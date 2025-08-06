Historic Tavern Tour
Main Depot 627 W. Main St, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release:Join Us for our 3rd Historic Tavern Tour!
The Main Depot Tavern, 627 W Main Street, Madison: Wednesday, August 6, 5:30 – 7:00 PM
Program 5:45 PM - 6:30 PM
Step into the past with us at one of Madison’s most storied watering holes! Hear fascinating tales of The Main Depot Tavern and the historic Railroad District, followed by a guided bar tour that brings local history to life.
Enjoy a special menu created just for the evening!
This event is free and open to the public – rain or shine. No RSVP required – just show up and enjoy!
Presented by Historic Madison Inc.
Info
Linda Falkenstein