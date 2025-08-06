media release:Join Us for our 3rd Historic Tavern Tour!

The Main Depot Tavern, 627 W Main Street, Madison: Wednesday, August 6, 5:30 – 7:00 PM

Program 5:45 PM - 6:30 PM

Step into the past with us at one of Madison’s most storied watering holes! Hear fascinating tales of The Main Depot Tavern and the historic Railroad District, followed by a guided bar tour that brings local history to life.

Enjoy a special menu created just for the evening!

This event is free and open to the public – rain or shine. No RSVP required – just show up and enjoy!

Presented by Historic Madison Inc.