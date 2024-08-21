Historic Taverns

media release: Historic Madison, Inc. is pleased to announce our second historic tavern event.

Wednesday, August 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Rain or shine. The Argus BarGrille, 123 East Main Street, Madison.

This free event is open to HMI members and the general public. Purchase your own drinks and food and enjoy them indoors or on the patio.

WHAT: At 5:30 p.m. Doug Griffin, formerly with the Wisconsin Historical Society, will discuss the history of the Argus building, one of the oldest in Madison. Afterwards, tour the building, see a “secret” tunnel, and explore historic photographs lining the walls.