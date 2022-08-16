Historic Taverns

media release: Join Historic Madison for the first of a series of visits to historic Madison taverns.

5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 16, 2022, The Malt House, 2609 East Washington Avenue

At 6 p.m. Malt House owner Bill Rogers will give a short talk on the history of the Civil War-era bar, Madison’s oldest.

Come buy a craft beer and hear some stories and Irish music. Event is free. Excellent beer, whiskey soda and absinthe are available for the coin of the realm.

Open to HMI members, guests, and the general public. There is no admission fee.

· Favorite bar for craft beer winner

· Free Irish music

· Outdoor patio with several tables with umbrellas

· Ample bicycle parking in front

· Small lot for car parking off Milwaukee Street