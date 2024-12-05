Historiography, Theory and Methods in Visual Culture

media release: UW Center for Visual Cultures student presentations, Room L140.

Anju Kinoshita

Rethinking Manga Boundaries: Case Study of the Artists Village Aso 096k Project

Benjamin Chin-Hung Kao

3 am is not too late / to find the way back” – settler (not-too) lateness in 1990s romantic-comedy and its negations

Forrest Ashworth

Claiming White Space: Blue Light Infrastructure in Public Spaces

Nimish Sarin

Filming the Other Juteopolis: Labor, Empire, and the Process Genre in Jute (1923)

Oluwatosin Philip Adeyemi

Terror to Transformation: Critical Visuality, Contemporary Artists Interventions in America’s Lynching Legacy