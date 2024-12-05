Historiography, Theory and Methods in Visual Culture
UW Elvehjem Building 800 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: UW Center for Visual Cultures student presentations, Room L140.
Anju Kinoshita
Rethinking Manga Boundaries: Case Study of the Artists Village Aso 096k Project
Benjamin Chin-Hung Kao
3 am is not too late / to find the way back” – settler (not-too) lateness in 1990s romantic-comedy and its negations
Forrest Ashworth
Claiming White Space: Blue Light Infrastructure in Public Spaces
Nimish Sarin
Filming the Other Juteopolis: Labor, Empire, and the Process Genre in Jute (1923)
Oluwatosin Philip Adeyemi
Terror to Transformation: Critical Visuality, Contemporary Artists Interventions in America’s Lynching Legacy