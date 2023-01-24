The History and Development of Madison’s Railroads

media release: Railroads played a tremendous role in building Madison and south-central Wisconsin, and they continue to play a critical role in the regional economy. At their zenith, nine different railroad lines radiated out of Madison. Seven of those routes remain in service today, although only four of them still extend to their original destinations. This presentation looks at how they came to be, how they have been used, and how and why they have changed over the past 165 years. Illustrations come from the Wisconsin Historical Society and the archives of the Center for Railroad Photography & Art, including the collection of founder John Gruber, who grew up in Prairie du Sac and lived in Madison.

Speaker: Scott Lothes

