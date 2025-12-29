History of the Diamond Way

media release: Diamond Way Buddhist centers belong to the Karma Kagyu lineage of Tibetan Buddhism. Following Lama Ole Nydahl's first contact with high Tibetan lamas in the late 1960s, there are now nearly 700 centers and groups worldwide.

This lecture will be given by Alfonso Costa. Alfonso is originally from Peru and has nearly 25 years of experience practicing Diamond Way Buddhism. He was asked by Lama Ole Nydahl to teach in our centers in 2012. He currently lives with his wife and son near the Europe Center, Diamond Way Buddhism's main international meeting point, in Immenstadt, Germany.