RSVP for History, Ecology, and Comics: Reconnecting People and Prairie Through Drawing

media release: Thursday, October 12, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

History, Ecology, and Comics – Reconnecting People and Prairie Through Drawing

Liz Anna Kozik, PhD candidate, UW–Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies. Past and present, prairies have been places with people. We will explore the past, present, and futures of Midwestern restoration from the perspective of the first prairie restoration at the Arboretum. Kozik will lead an illustrated prairie history research and drawing workshop. Meet at Visitor Center. Free, register through Eventbrite by October 8