RSVP for History Explorers Summer Camp

media release: This immersive four-day experience invites teens to step into the life of a 19th-century trades apprentice at Old World Wisconsin. Campers will participate in hands-on activities like blacksmithing, cooking, textiles and cobbling, all while wearing period clothing. They'll also enjoy behind-the-scenes access to areas of the site not typically open to the public, including the animal barn and historic clothing collections.

Ideal for ages 13 to 18, the camp runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from June 25-28 and July 16-19. The cost is $250 per camper. For registration and more details, visit oldworldwisconsin.org or click here.

EVENT DETAILS

Wednesday, June 25 - Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 16 - Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

When prompted, select the first day of your preferred 4-day camp to purchase. You are purchasing attendance for all four days.

COST

$250 per Camper (Ages 13-18)

Advance registration is required. Contact Wisconsin Historical Society for information on registration deadlines.

Society members receive a 10% discount, please verify your membership where prompted to receive discount at check out.

Overview

In this immersive four-day experience designed just for teens, campers will peek into the life of a 19th century trades apprentice as they join in activities across Old World Wisconsin grounds. Campers will receive behind-the-scenes tours of private grounds spaces, including the Old World Wisconsin animal barn, period clothing collections and more while assisting Old World staff with trades like blacksmithing, cooking, textiles processing, cobbling and more—all while dressing in historic period clothing.

About the Location

Old World Wisconsin includes 60 beautifully restored historic structures on over 600 acres of picturesque landscapes. Through stories of perseverance, the site explores the lives of those who came before us – connecting people and inspiring understanding. Your day will be fun, engaging, enriching, and authentic, as you encounter history by exploring sensory-rich spaces, stories, and hands-on activities.

Old World Wisconsin

W372 S9727 Hwy 67

Eagle, WI 5311

Know Before You Go & Accessibility

Campers are fitted for period clothing on the first day of History Explorers Summer Camp and will wear period outfits throughout days 2-4. Campers must be a minimum of 13 years old to participate. Campers must provide their own lunch while attending camp. Guests with additional mobility needs are encouraged to contact Old World Wisconsin directly at 262-594-6301 or oww@wisconsinhistory.org.

Contact

For more information, please contact the box office at 608-264-4848 or boxoffice@wisconsinhistory.org.

