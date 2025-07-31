The History and Future of Madison Transportation

media release: We are excited to invite you to our upcoming CNI event with Tom Lynch, former Madison Director of Transportation. On Thursday, July 31st, we will come together for a presentation on the history and future of Madison's transportation.The event will be in Room 302 at the Central Library from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm. You won't want to miss this fun event to learn about the history and future of transportation in Madison! We encourage you to bring your friends and family! This event is open to all people in Madison, so please don’t be shy, we will find a chair for everyone.