History is in the Trash
UW Elvehjem Building 800 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Please join the Department of Art History for the first Howard S. Schwartz Memorial Annual Lectures Series on February 11th, 2020 at 7:00pm. Professor Shira Brisman (University of Pennsylvania) will present her latest research in her paper “History is in the Trash.” We hope to see you there!
Location: Conrad A. Elvehjem Building, L140
