media release: Are you a true Sconnie? Whether you are a born-and-bred Wisconsinite or a transplant smitten with your adopted home—Mount Horeb’s downtown Driftless Historium invites you to the 2025 Wisconsin Master Class Series.

This four-part celebration of the Dairy State kicks off on April 12 at 3:00 p.m. with a homage to beer! Historian Jerry Janiszewski will present the “History of Craft Brewing in Wisconsin, ”followed by a sampling of regional beers and hard ciders.

Jerry is an expert on and advocate for Wisconsin beers and brewing. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Wisconsin Historical Foundation and Milwaukee’s Pabst Mansion and is the recent recipient of the American Breweriana Association’s Historic Preservation Award. He shares his extensive knowledge via “Brewskis with Janiszewski” articles featured in several publications. You might also catch Jerry as a summer volunteer at Wisconsin Historical Society’s Old World Wisconsin, where he provides historic brewing demonstrations in 1860s costume and character.

The sampling portion of the evening is made possible by donations from four Wisconsin brewhouses and one cidery: Mount Horeb’s own Grumpy Troll Brewpub and Brix Cider, Beloit’s G5 Brewing Company, Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company of Elkhorn, and Fitchburg’s Delta Beer Lab.(If you love history and Wisconsin but are not a drinker, there will be soda and sparkling beverages on hand, too.)

This is a ticketed event, with just fifty seats available. The cost is $25 per person for general admission, $15 for MHAHS Individual, Household, and Contributing-level Members, and FREE for MHAHS After Supper Club-level Members and above.

For reservation info, visit mthorebhistory.org and search “Wisconsin Master Class”; call the Driftless Historium at 608-437-6486; or email mthorebahs@gmail.com.

The Driftless Historium’s “Wisconsin Master Class Series” continues with Supper Clubs (June),Euchre (September), and Cheese and Sausage (October). Attend all four and receive your “Very Official Wisconsin Expert” diploma.

Questions or need registration assistance? Call 608-437-6486 or email mthorebahs@gmail.com.