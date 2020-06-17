ONLINE: The History of Electric Vehicles

press release: The forgotten history of electric cars is fascinating! Join us on Wed, June 17, at noon for a virtual lunch time presentation by Ole Olson from Isthmus Engineering and Manufacturing Cooperative, a Sustain Dane MPower Champion. Mr. Olson is passionate about his research on the early development of electric cars. Learn with us and chat about what history can teach us about electric vehicle use today. RSVP for the complimentary link to attend.