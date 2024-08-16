media release: Madison Parks Foundation is proud to present Live at The Glen! Enjoy live entertainment on the patio at The Glen Golf Park.

Join us on the patio as we learn about the history of Glenway & Westmorland golf courses with Tom Martinelli, a local historian and neighbor of The Glen. Martinelli will share his passion for the Westmorland neighborhood from prehistoric through the present. If you love history and enjoy storytelling, this event is perfect for you!

The Glen events are sponsored in partnership with the Madison Parks Foundation.