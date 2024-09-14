media release: Celebrate the 30th anniversary of the polka becoming Wisconsin’s Official State Dance and join six-time polka hall of fame accordion player, Mike Schneider, for an entertaining presentation that traces the history of polka music from its Eastern European roots to the dance halls and festivals of Wisconsin and beyond. Schneider began playing accordion at the age of six after hearing America’s Polka King Frankie Yankovic perform in Milwaukee—and since then, Schneider has made it his mission to spread the history and culture of polka music across the world. Be sure to bring your dancing shoes! Please read the "Know Before You Go & Accessibility" section for additional information and planning.

Cost:

Adult (18-64): $10

Teen (13-17): $10

Senior (65+): $10

Child (5-12): $10

Child Under 5: $0