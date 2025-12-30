Unjust Deeds: The History of Racial Covenants in Dane County and Beyond reception

media release: Dane County Planning and Development has worked with several partners to uncover, develop, and present racially and ethnically restrictive covenants. While the full breadth of data analysis is yet to be completed, what has been verified will be presented as part of the Dane County Historical Society’s traveling exhibit about the History of Racial Covenants in Dane County and Madison.

Beginning in the early 1900s in developing areas, racial covenants were an insidious tool for racially restricting home sales and segregating residential neighborhoods. A single well-worded sentence on the land deed could invoke government's police powers in enforcing racial segregation. In 1928, a Chicago Real Estate Board is credited with saying that restrictive covenants were "like a marvelous delicately woven chain of armor [excluding] any member of a race not Caucasian." By 1940, 40% of homes in Chicago and Los Angeles were covered by a racial covenant.

The exhibit's 14 pull-up banners and will be displayed in libraries around the county. Still to come:

Middleton Public Library - January 2026 (Slide presentation by Rick Bernstein, Dane County Historical Society 6 pm, 1/22)

McFarland Library - February 2026 (Slide presentation by Rick Bernstein, Dane County Historical Society 2 pm, 2/21)

Receptions include a presentation by Rick Bernstein.

Interested in hosting the exhibit in 2026? Contact Executive Director Rick Bernstein. Mr. Bernstein is available to make a presentation in conjunction with the exhibit or elsewhere, to provide greater context and background about the history of racial covenants locally and beyond.

The Dane County Historical Society is a 501(c)3 private non-profit established in 1961. Its mission is to preserve and promote Dane County's history. To find out more, go to www.danecountyhistory.org.

To learn more about the County-wide Mapping Prejudice Project visit here.