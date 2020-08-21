ONLINE: The History of Redlining & Segregation in Madison

media release: Please join us for Urban Triage's Lunch Hour Community Corner

Live event this Friday at Noon!

Brandi Grayson, Founder/CEO of Urban Triage Inc will be moderating a long-overdue conversation regarding racism, capitalism, redlining, and segregation.

With Revel Sims, Assistant Professor in Housing and Community Development at the UW Department of Planning and Landscape architecture and Justice Castaneda, Executive Director of Common Wealth Development.

They'll be sharing their research and analysis on the patterns of racialization, housing policy, gentrification and eviction/displacement in the Madison and Dane County area.

Black families deal with housing crises disproportionately and way too often --either directly or via their family members or friends.

We see it every day. We know it's real.

What we don't know or sometimes don't completely understand is the His-story behind it.

Facing eviction or non-renewal of a lease is a major disruption in a family’s life. It compounds the trauma of surviving white supremacy racism.

Why does something we, as a community, say we don't want persist?

Well, there are historical, economic, and political reasons why so many Black families in Madison face discrimination and too often homelessness as a result.

When: Aug 21, 2020, 12:00 PM Central Time (the US and Canada)

Or watch on Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/events/615450972735369