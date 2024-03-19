RSVP for History of the Aldo Leopold Nature Center

media release: RSVP's March Zoom Event is scheduled for Thursday, March 21, beginning at 1:00 p.m. It will be presented by Kaitlin Knudson, Environmental Educator and Program Assistant with the Aldo Leopold Nature Center. She will be discussing the history and mission of the Center. She will also discuss Nature Deficit Disorder, and how they work to combat it. More information is below.

To receive the Zoom link for the event, email Jack Guzman at jguzman@rsvpdane.org by Tuesday, March 19. We hope you can join us on March 21.