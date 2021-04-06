RSVP for History of the Arboretum’s Lost City

media release: Tuesday April 13 and Thursday April 15, 7–8 p.m.

Learn about the fascinating history of the failed Lake Forest development project and how the land became part of the Arboretum. This two-session virtual class will explore the personalities involved, why the project didn’t succeed, the status of the area now, and a video tour of the site. Instructor: Kathy Miner, Arboretum naturalist. Fee: $15 for session. Register by April 6.