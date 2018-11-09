RSVP for History of the Arboretum's Lost City

press release: 11/17/18 Saturday, 1–3 p.m.

UW-Madison Arboretum Class: History of the Arboretum’s Lost City. An in-depth look at the fascinating history of the failed Lake Forest development project. Who were the personalities involved? Why didn't the original project succeed? What is the current status of the area? Instructor: Kathy Miner, Arboretum naturalist. Fee: $20. Register by November 9. Meet at the Visitor Center.