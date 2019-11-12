RSVP for History of the Lost City

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

Saturday, 1–3 p.m.

UW-Madison Arboretum Class: History of the Lost City. An in-depth look at the fascinating history of the failed Lake Forest development project and how the Arboretum acquired the land. Who were the personalities involved, why didn't the original project succeed, and what's the status of the area?  See also October 27 and November 3 tours. Instructor: Kathy Miner, Arboretum naturalist. Fee: $20. Register by November 12. Meet at the Visitor Center.   UW-Madison Arboretum, 1207 Seminole Hwy, Madison.  (608) 263-7888.   https://arboretum.wisc.edu/learn/adult-education/classes/

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Environment
608-263-7888
