History of Women in Circus

media release: Join Betsy Golden Kellem, author of Jumping Through Hoops, a nonfiction book that reveals the hidden history of early female circus performers: boundary-breaking female and gender-nonconforming artists who wrestled snakes, performed magic tricks with electricity, and walked across waterfalls on tightropes, shattering taboos by performing in public at a time when “respectable” women were mostly confined to their homes. Betsy Golden Kellem will present for the first 30 minutes and open the meeting to questions and conversation in the last 30 minutes. Come learn about gender in circus history!