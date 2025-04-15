media release: Wish there was a way to get a crash course on the most unique aspects of Wisconsin history in one place? Look no further than History Sandwiched In, where on select Tuesdays, scholars, historians, authors and community members from across the states share engaging presentations on wide-ranging historical topics of interest.

April 15 – Keiran Murphy presents “Taliesin Lived Wherever Frank Lloyd Wright Stood: Taliesin II and Its Destructive Fire in April 1925”

Most Wisconsinites are familiar with legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright—but few know of the loss Wright endured when his iconic home, Taliesin, suffered two devastating fires that led to its destruction. Undeterred, Wright rebuilt and would add additional chapters to Taliesin’s story. Speaker Keiran Murphy, who worked at Taliesin for over 25 years as a researcher, historian and guide, provides insight into the fascinating history of Taliesin to paint a portrait of the architect, his life, work and more.