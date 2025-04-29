media release: Wish there was a way to get a crash course on the most unique aspects of Wisconsin history in one place? Look no further than History Sandwiched In, where on select Tuesdays, scholars, historians, authors and community members from across the states share engaging presentations on wide-ranging historical topics of interest.

April 29 – Kendra Kennedy presents “Shipwrecked in Wisconsin: Tales from the Lakes”

Despite being hundreds of miles from the nearest ocean, Wisconsin is home to countless shipwrecks, speaking to the power and might of the state’s waters. Although Lakes Michigan and Superior have long provided nourishment and connection, our inland seas have also taken their toll with shipwrecks. From wrecks that lie deep in the depths almost beyond our reach to shallow wrecks visible to kayakers, snorkelers, and swimmers, get ready to dive into Wisconsin's impressive waters.