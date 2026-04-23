media release: Wish there was a way to get a crash-course on the most unique aspects of Wisconsin history in one place? Look no further than History Sandwiched In, where scholars, historians, authors and community members from across the state join together to hold engaging discussions on wide-ranging historical topics of interest. All History Sandwiched In events are free and open to the public. Capacity will be limited to 60 persons per talk. Advanced registration is recommended to ensure your spot.

Aug 11 – James Marten presents Connoisseurs of Change: Stories from the Iron Brigade’s Sixth Wisconsin

Long ago the famous Civil War historian Bruce Catton wrote that the men of the Iron Brigade were “connoisseurs of courage.” The battle record of the Sixth Wisconsin and her sister regiments in the brigade prove his point. Drawing from his recent book, The Sixth Wisconsin and the Long Civil War, James Marten's talk will focus on several of the nearly two thousand men who served in the Sixth. Marten will begin with the gathering of companies from towns and villages all over the state, continue onto battlefields like Antietam and Gettysburg, and follow the men home to Wisconsin, where the “Long Civil War” shaped the rest of their lives.