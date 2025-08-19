media release: Wish there was a way to get a crash-course on the most unique aspects of Wisconsin history in one place? Look no further than History Sandwiched In, where scholars, historians, authors and community members from across the state join together to hold engaging discussions on wide-ranging historical topics of interest. From the hidden history of prominent Wisconsin idols, heroes and icons to the lives of Wisconsin World War II infantrymen and more, learn about the people, places and stories that shaped—and continue to shape—the Badger State.

All History Sandwiched In events are free and open to the public. Capacity will be limited to 60 persons per talk. Advanced registration is recommended to ensure your spot.

August 19 – Dana Kelly presents "From Fjords to Fields: The Norwegian-American Legacy in Wisconsin"

Wisconsin was shaped by many cultures converging over its long history. Join Dana Kelly, Executive Director of the Norwegian American Genealogical Center (Madison, WI) to learn about some of this history and the contributions made by Norwegian-Americans starting with the first Norwegian immigrants arriving in the late 1830s and the 1840s. From forming communities to the accomplishments of individuals to helping shape our state's culture, discover how Norwegian-Americans have left their mark on Wisconsin.