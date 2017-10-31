History Sandwiched In
Wisconsin Historical Museum 30 N. Carroll St. , Madison, Wisconsin
press release: In celebration of Halloween, we’ve delved deep into the crypt and have unearthed some unique specimens from the Wisconsin Historical Society’s Library-Archives. The Society’s Library-Archives collections contain items ranging from the creepy and weird to the superstitious and mystical. Join Society Reference Archivist Simone Munson to discover oddities from the Wisconsin Historical Society – if you dare!
Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person
Info
Wisconsin Historical Museum 30 N. Carroll St. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Lectures & Seminars