History Sandwiched In

Google Calendar - History Sandwiched In - 2017-10-31 12:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - History Sandwiched In - 2017-10-31 12:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - History Sandwiched In - 2017-10-31 12:15:00 iCalendar - History Sandwiched In - 2017-10-31 12:15:00

Wisconsin Historical Museum 30 N. Carroll St. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: In celebration of Halloween, we’ve delved deep into the crypt and have unearthed some unique specimens from the Wisconsin Historical Society’s Library-Archives. The Society’s Library-Archives collections contain items ranging from the creepy and weird to the superstitious and mystical. Join Society Reference Archivist Simone Munson to discover oddities from the Wisconsin Historical Society – if you dare!

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person

Info
Wisconsin Historical Museum 30 N. Carroll St. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Lectures & Seminars
608-264-6555
Google Calendar - History Sandwiched In - 2017-10-31 12:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - History Sandwiched In - 2017-10-31 12:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - History Sandwiched In - 2017-10-31 12:15:00 iCalendar - History Sandwiched In - 2017-10-31 12:15:00