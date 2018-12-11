History Sandwiched In: Aluminum Christmas trees became popular in the 1960s and a Wisconsin business, The Aluminum Specialty Company, became the largest manufacturer of these trees. Their tree, the Evergleam, became a remarkable success. Join Society Curator Joe Kapler to discover the history behind these trees, learn about their incredible resurgence in popularity, and hear how the Wisconsin Historical Society came to collect them. Be sure to view the Museum’s dazzling display of Evergleams after the presentation!

Time 12:15-1 pm

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person

Venue: Wisconsin Historical Museum, 30 N. Carroll Street, Madison, WI 53703

Phone: 608-264-6555