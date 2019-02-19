History Sandwiched In

press release: Only a fraction of what is known about African American settlers in the Midwest and the vibrant and cohesive communities they formed has been preserved in traditional sources. Much is contained in the hearts and minds of their descendants. Seeing a pressing need to preserve these experiences, lifelong Madison, Wis., resident Muriel Simms collected the stories of twenty-five African Americans from Madison whose families arrived, survived, and thrived here in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. Her new book Settlin’: Stories of Madison’s Early African American Families shares these stories.

Time 12:15-1 pm

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person

Venue: Wisconsin Historical Museum, 30 N. Carroll Street, Madison, WI 53703

Phone: 608-264-6555