History Sandwiched In

press release: In 1867, German immigrant Paul Seifert settled in the Driftless Area of south-western Wisconsin and began capturing the distinctive farms and landscapes of his new home in vivid, detailed watercolors. Today, these paintings are coveted by American folk art collectors across the country, but Seifert's life remains shrouded in mystery. This fall, the Wisconsin Historical Society Press publishes the first book about the colorful painter, Wisconsin in Watercolor: The Life and Legend of Folk Artist Paul Seifert (Hardcover: $29.95, ISBN: 978-0-87020-891-1).

Wisconsin Historical Society curator-turned-author Joe Kapler examines Seifert's enigmatic life against the intricate yet quaint details of Seifert's art. The book features high-quality reproductions of twenty-two Seifert watercolors-more than half of which have never been published-and showcases many close-ups of Seifert's characteristic details, from horses and hay wagons to dogs and dinner bells.

Part art history treatment, part coffee table book, part research memoir, and part love letter to the Driftless area, Wisconsin in Watercolor shines a long-awaited light on Seifert and the land he so carefully rendered over a hundred years ago.

EARLY PRAISE

"In Wisconsin in Watercolor, Joe Kapler lovingly explains the genuine bond between Seifert and his subjects, opening our eyes anew to how the artist creatively saw his world-a world that still resonates in the popular imagination today."

Graeme Reid, Director of Collections and Exhibitions, Museum of Wisconsin Art

"A beguiling and enduring portrayal of Southwest Wisconsin's bygone folklife and landscape."

James P. Leary, Center for the Study of Upper Midwestern Cultures, UW-Madison

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Joe Kapler is lead curator at the Wisconsin Historical Society. He has curated numerous major exhibitions, including the Society's 2014 exhibition on Seifert's art, "Wisconsin in Watercolor: The Farmscapes of Paul Seifert." He holds a master's degree in American history from Marquette University and a master's degree in museum studies from Eastern Illinois University..

