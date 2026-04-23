media release: Wish there was a way to get a crash-course on the most unique aspects of Wisconsin history in one place? Look no further than History Sandwiched In, where scholars, historians, authors and community members from across the state join together to hold engaging discussions on wide-ranging historical topics of interest. All History Sandwiched In events are free and open to the public. Capacity will be limited to 60 persons per talk. Advanced registration is recommended to ensure your spot.

July 14 – Kevin Scannell presents The Milton House Museum: An Iconic Milton Structure

How did the town of Milton come to be? And what stories lie behind the construction of the Milton House? Join Kevin Scannell of the Milton House Museum as he presents on the founding of Milton, the construction of the Milton House and its role as part of the Underground Railroad "Network to Freedom.” The discussion will cover the social and political climate of Wisconsin as well as the United States in the 1850s to the 1860s.