media release: Wish there was a way to get a crash-course on the most unique aspects of Wisconsin history in one place? Look no further than History Sandwiched In, where scholars, historians, authors and community members from across the state join together to hold engaging discussions on wide-ranging historical topics of interest. From the hidden history of prominent Wisconsin idols, heroes and icons to the lives of Wisconsin World War II infantrymen and more, learn about the people, places and stories that shaped—and continue to shape—the Badger State.

All History Sandwiched In events are free and open to the public. Capacity will be limited to 60 persons per talk. Advanced registration is recommended to ensure your spot.

July 22 – James Lattice & Kelly Tyrrell present "Chasing the Stars: Washburn Observatory in Science and Culture

Based on extracts from their recent book Chasing the Stars: How the Astronomers of Observatory Hill Transformed Our Understanding of the Universe, James Lattice and Kelly Tyrrell will discuss the origins of the Observatory, how our state’s astronomers – through their curiosity, persistence, and innovation - have helped us better understand our universe, and how Wisconsin astronomy has not just contributed to the world of science but also reflected and shaped the culture of the UW-Madison campus and the larger Wisconsin community.