media release: Wish there was a way to get a crash-course on the most unique aspects of Wisconsin history in one place? Look no further than History Sandwiched In, where scholars, historians, authors and community members from across the state join together to hold engaging discussions on wide-ranging historical topics of interest. From the hidden history of prominent Wisconsin idols, heroes and icons to the lives of Wisconsin World War II infantrymen and more, learn about the people, places and stories that shaped—and continue to shape—the Badger State.

All History Sandwiched In events are free and open to the public. Capacity will be limited to 60 persons per talk. Advanced registration is recommended to ensure your spot.

July 8 – Mark D. Van Ells presents "Red Arrow across the Pacific: The Thirty-Second Infantry Division during World War II"

Pulling from his book of the same name, Mark D. Van Ells recounts the crucial role members of one Midwest National Guard unit played in supporting the Allies in the Pacific. During a gripping and thoughtful presentation, Ells will tell the story of how the “Red Arrow Division” rose from humble origins to become one of the most effective—and most battle-tested—US combat units in WWII.