media release: Wish there was a way to get a crash-course on the most unique aspects of Wisconsin history in one place? Look no further than History Sandwiched In, where scholars, historians, authors and community members from across the state join together to hold engaging discussions on wide-ranging historical topics of interest. From the deep history of Wisconsin waterways to the musicianship and legacy of Al Jarreau and much more, learn about the people, places and stories that shaped—and continue to shape—the Badger State.

7/9/2024 - Scott Spoolman takes attendees on a road trip through the state, sharing stories from his book Wisconsin Waters: the Ancient History of Lakes, Rivers, and Waterfalls.

Free – Advanced Registration Required