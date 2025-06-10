media release: Wish there was a way to get a crash-course on the most unique aspects of Wisconsin history in one place? Look no further than History Sandwiched In, where scholars, historians, authors and community members from across the state join together to hold engaging discussions on wide-ranging historical topics of interest. From the hidden history of prominent Wisconsin idols, heroes and icons to the lives of Wisconsin World War II infantrymen and more, learn about the people, places and stories that shaped—and continue to shape—the Badger State.

All History Sandwiched In events are free and open to the public. Capacity will be limited to 60 persons per talk. Advanced registration is recommended to ensure your spot.

June 10 – BJ Hollars presents "The Wit and Wisdom of JFK"

While President Kennedy is well-known for his political feats, less is known of his wit and wisdom, both of which contributed to his campaign style throughout the 1960 Wisconsin primary. The campaign was filled with folly, from mistaken identity to stand-up jokes, car trouble to Jackie Kennedy posing with hams. Wisconsin provided Kennedy plenty of opportunities to transform mishaps into humor, and in doing so, he found the wisdom of laughing at oneself and winning over Wisconsin voters in the process. Learn of Kennedy's comedic style, and how he harnessed humor for political power—in Madison and beyond.