media release: Wish there was a way to get a crash-course on the most unique aspects of Wisconsin history in one place? Look no further than History Sandwiched In, where scholars, historians, authors and community members from across the state join together to hold engaging discussions on wide-ranging historical topics of interest. From the hidden history of prominent Wisconsin idols, heroes and icons to the lives of Wisconsin World War II infantrymen and more, learn about the people, places and stories that shaped—and continue to shape—the Badger State.

All History Sandwiched In events are free and open to the public. Capacity will be limited to 60 persons per talk. Advanced registration is recommended to ensure your spot.

June 24 – Dean Robbins presents "Wisconsin Idols: 100 Heroes Who Changed the State, the World, and Me"

Who were the heroes, idols and icons who changed Wisconsin forever? Author and award-winning journalist Dean Robbins chronicles the people who visited, grew up in or transformed the Badger State in important ways—from Joshua Glover’s miraculous escape from enslavers in Racine to the fearless feats of legendary Packers quarterback Bart Starr, Robbins ties together narratives both poignant and historic to paint a picture that irrefutably establishes Wisconsin as a crossroads for extraordinary people who changed the world. Robbins’ presentation will be based on insights collected from his book, Wisconsin Idols: 100 Heroes Who Changed the State, the World, and Me.