media release: Wish there was a way to get a crash-course on the most unique aspects of Wisconsin history in one place? Look no further than History Sandwiched In, where scholars, historians, authors and community members from across the state join together to hold engaging discussions on wide-ranging historical topics of interest. All History Sandwiched In events are free and open to the public. Capacity will be limited to 60 persons per talk. Advanced registration is recommended to ensure your spot.

June 9 – Mary Elise Antoine presents Wisconsin During the American Revolution

In the mid-18th century, the residents of the land now called Wisconsin lived far from the British colonies ranged along the Atlantic Ocean. But whether Indigenous or Euro-American, these residents were well-informed and when the Thirteen Colonies declared their independence from Great Britain, the residents of the western Great Lakes and upper Mississippi were involved in the resulting conflict. From the invasion of Canada in 1775 to the Battle of Saratoga in 1777 to the attack on St. Louis in 1780, residents of “Wisconsin” were active participants. Learn who, how, and why these residents were part of the American Revolution and the effects of the Revolution on what is now Wisconsin.