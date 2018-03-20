History Sandwiched In

press release: North Americans know Laura Ingalls Wilder best as the author of eight books based on her late-nineteenth-century pioneer childhood in the Midwest. These books portray a romanticized image of the individual and self-reliant pioneer; however, historical evidence shows a much more complex image of family connections and parallel family movement. Discover what the lives of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s extended family can tell us about pioneer life with Jennifer Van Haaften, Assistant Director of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum and former Associate Director at Old World Wisconsin.

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person