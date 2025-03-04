media release: Wish there was a way to get a crash course on the most unique aspects of Wisconsin history in one place? Look no further than History Sandwiched In, where on select Tuesdays, scholars, historians, authors and community members from across the states share engaging presentations on wide-ranging historical topics of interest.

Mar. 4 – Bob Silbernagel presents “The Cadottes: A Fur Trade Family on Lake Superior”

Journalist and newspaper columnist Bob Silbernagel presents an illuminating history of one French-Ojibwe family that made significant political, social and economic contributions to the larger Lake Superior region over generations. Focusing on the years 1760 to 1840, Silbernagel delves into the lives of the Cadottes, with a specific emphasis on the Ojibwe-French Canadian Michel Cadotte and his Ojibwe wife, Equaysayway, who traded and were regional leaders on Madeline Island for nearly forty years.