History Sandwiched In

Wisconsin Historical Museum 30 N. Carroll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Join Pete Shrake, archivist at Wisconsin Historical Society's Circus World Museum, as he explores the colorful and extravagant history of the American circus poster. Trace the development of this unique form of advertising from the early 19th century to the present day. Witness the labor intensive artistic process required to create these astounding works of art. Marvel at the lengths the circus advertising men went to use these posters to announce the coming of a show the likes of which no one had ever seen before!

Time 12:15-1 pm

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person

Venue: Wisconsin Historical Museum, 30 N. Carroll Street, Madison, WI 53703

Phone: 608-264-6555

Wisconsin Historical Museum 30 N. Carroll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
