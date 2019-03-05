History Sandwiched In

press release: Although school lunch programs began in cities at the turn of the 20th century, children in rural areas were equally if not more in need of supplemental feeding. But where urban schools had access to public funding, large charitable donations, and plentiful expertise, most rural schools had to approach the problem of nutritional improvement with little more than ingenuity and effort. As a result, rural schools developed a number of innovative strategies for feeding children in resource-poor locations. Dr. Andrew Ruis, author of Eating to Learn, Learning to Eat: The Origins of School Lunch in the United States, reveals how Wisconsin created perhaps the most extensive system of rural school lunch programs in the United States during the 1910s and 1920s.

Time 12:15-1 pm

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person

Venue: Wisconsin Historical Museum, 30 N. Carroll Street, Madison, WI 53703

Phone: 608-264-6555