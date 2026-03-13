media release: Wish there was a way to get a crash-course on the most unique aspects of Wisconsin history in one place? Look no further than History Sandwiched In, where scholars, historians, authors and community members from across the state join together to hold engaging discussions on wide-ranging historical topics of interest. All History Sandwiched In events are free and open to the public. Capacity will be limited to 60 persons per talk. Advanced registration is recommended to ensure your spot.

May 12 – Jigme Wangchuk presents Wisconsin Historical Society Collection Highlight: Clothing and Textile Treasures

Curious about what clothing and textiles the Historical Society collects? What stories do they tell? Join Jigme Wangchuk, a UW-Madison Fashion and Textiles Design student and WHS Intern, for a special slideshow presentation that will provide insight into the contents and work of the collections closet. In addition, there will be a limited number of items from the collections closet on view as part of a pop-up display. This will be one presentation to not miss!