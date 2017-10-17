History Sandwiched In

press release: Join historian Sergio González as he examines the lives of Mexican-descent migrant workers who labored across Wisconsin throughout the mid twentieth century. Recruited by government programs and employers to supplement the state’s workforce in agriculture, industry, and railroads, tens of thousands of Mexican citizens and Texas-born Mexican-Americans connected with native Wisconsinites and local institutions, and in the process created new communities in rural areas and towns across the state. González also explores how migrants battled poor working and living conditions – what one governor’s commission referred to as a “problem in human rights” in 1950 – in order to build better lives for their families.

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person