History Sandwiched In

press release: Explore the relatively unknown story of Mildred Fish-Harnack, a University of Wisconsin graduate who helped lead the underground resistance against the Nazis until her capture, torture and execution by guillotine - the only American woman executed on the direct orders of Adolf Hitler. Delve into the tensions after WWII and how the Harnack name would be used for political gain and to perpetuate the Cold War. Joel Waldinger, Wisconsin Public Television Producer, will showcase a life of courage by a Wisconsin women, who embraced radical social and political ideas, prompting question about her ties to the Americans and Soviets, that ultimately captured the attention of the KGB, FBI and CIA.

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person