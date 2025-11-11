media release: Wish there was a way to get a crash-course on the most unique aspects of Wisconsin history in one place? Look no further than History Sandwiched In, where scholars, historians, authors and community members from across the state join together to hold engaging discussions on wide-ranging historical topics of interest. All History Sandwiched In events are free and open to the public. Capacity will be limited to 60 persons per talk. Advanced registration is recommended to ensure your spot.

Nov. 11 – “Timber! A Northwoods Story of Lumberjacks, Logging, and the Land” with author and educator Susan Apps Bodily. Explore the story of Wisconsin’s logging boom, the devastation it caused, and the extraordinary efforts to restore the cutover land and log sustainably.