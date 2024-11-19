media release: Wish there was a way to get a crash-course on the most unique aspects of Wisconsin history in one place? Look no further than History Sandwiched In, where scholars, historians, authors and community members from across the state join together to hold engaging discussions on wide-ranging historical topics of interest. Learn about the people, places and stories that shaped—and continue to shape—the Badger State.

Nov 19 – Step back in time and journey to the towering white pines of northern Wisconsin with author Susan Apps-Bodilly as she presents on her and co-author Jerry Apps’ new book, Timber! A Northwoods Story of Lumberjacks, Logging, and the Land. Drawing from primary sources including letters, postcards, and other historic materials, Apps-Bodilly recounts the history of Wisconsin's logging boom, the devastation it caused, and efforts to restore the land and achieve sustainable logging practices.