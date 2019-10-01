History Sandwiched In

press release: Fifty years ago, Wisconsin literary history was made. The first book written by celebrated storyteller Jerry Apps was published. His colleague, Earth Day founder Senator Gaylord Nelson, wrote the foreword for the then fledgling author’s first book, The Land Still Lives.

This fall, the Wisconsin Historical Society Press (one of dozens of publishers who Apps has worked with in the decades since)—publishes the 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Apps’s beloved book, The Land Still Lives (Hardcover: $25; ISBN: 978-0-87020-906-2). The gold foil stamped hardcover creates a treasured edition for Apps fans and nature lovers alike.

Featuring Senator Nelson’s original foreword, The Land Still Lives proves that Apps’s stories stand the test of time and that stewardship of the land will never go out of date.

Originally published in 1970, Apps’s first book introduces readers to his family and follows their efforts to restore their newly purchased, Central Wisconsin farm. Written when he was still a young agriculture professor at the University of Wisconsin, The Land Still Lives was readers’ first introduction to the farm—Roshara—that Apps’s storytelling soon made famous as well as to Apps’s lifelong philosophy of caring for the land “so it in turn will care for us.”

In a new epilogue, Apps updates readers on farm improvements and family changes since The Land Still Lives first published.

The Land Still Lives is vintage Apps, essential reading for Jerry’s legions of fans. This timeless tale of a family’s relationship with nature—and all its mystery and wonders—is as relevant for a new generation of readers as it was 50 years ago

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Born and raised on a central Wisconsin farm, celebrated rural life storyteller Jerry Apps is a former county extension agent and professor emeritus at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where he taught for thirty years. Today he works as a rural historian, creative writing instructor, and full-time writer. He and his work have been the subject of five Wisconsin Public Television, and he has written more than forty fiction, nonfiction, and children’s books on rural history, country life, and the environment. The Land Still Lives was his first book. It was published by Robert Gard’s Wisconsin House Press and proofread by Gard associate—and well-known author—August Derleth.

Time 12:15-1 pm

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person

Venue: Wisconsin Historical Museum, 30 N. Carroll Street, Madison, WI 53703

Phone: 608-264-6555