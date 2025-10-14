media release: Wish there was a way to get a crash-course on the most unique aspects of Wisconsin history in one place? Look no further than History Sandwiched In, where scholars, historians, authors and community members from across the state join together to hold engaging discussions on wide-ranging historical topics of interest. All History Sandwiched In events are free and open to the public. Capacity will be limited to 60 persons per talk. Advanced registration is recommended to ensure your spot.

Oct. 14 – “Madison Public Library Celebrates 150 Years” with Tana Elias, Madison Public Library director. Learn about the founding and subsequent growth of Madison’s public library from two rooms in City Hall to ten community libraries and a mobile Dream Bus today.