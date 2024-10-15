media release: Wish there was a way to get a crash-course on the most unique aspects of Wisconsin history in one place? Look no further than History Sandwiched In, where scholars, historians, authors and community members from across the state join together to hold engaging discussions on wide-ranging historical topics of interest. Learn about the people, places and stories that shaped—and continue to shape—the Badger State.

Oct 15 - Join award winning author and historian Jim Draeger as he leads lecture attendees on a suds-filled romp through the evolution and change in Wisconsin’s bar culture, featuring stories from the book Bottoms Up: A Toast to Wisconsin's Historic Bars & Breweries. Learn about the evolution of the tavern from stagecoach stops to the themed bars of today. Trace the social, cultural, and technological changes brought about by liquor regulation, temperance, prohibition and its aftermath.