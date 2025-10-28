media release: Wish there was a way to get a crash-course on the most unique aspects of Wisconsin history in one place? Look no further than History Sandwiched In, where scholars, historians, authors and community members from across the state join together to hold engaging discussions on wide-ranging historical topics of interest. All History Sandwiched In events are free and open to the public. Capacity will be limited to 60 persons per talk. Advanced registration is recommended to ensure your spot.

Oct. 28 – “History of the Hmong in Wisconsin” with Mai Zong Vue, Hmong Institute’s chief operating officer. In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Hmong arrival to the United States, this presentation highlights how individuals, families and communities have become an integral part of the Badger State’s cultural landscape.